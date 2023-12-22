Cabarrus County, NC High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 22
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 11:33 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
If you're wondering how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Cabarrus County, North Carolina, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Cabarrus County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
East Ridge High School at Hickory Ridge High School
- Game Time: 10:00 AM ET on December 22
- Location: Harrisburg, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.