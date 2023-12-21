The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (5-3) will face the Presbyterian Blue Hose (6-4) at 3:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023. This contest is available on ACC Network Extra.

Wake Forest vs. Presbyterian Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, December 21

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

TV: ACC Network Extra

Wake Forest Players to Watch

Andrew Carr: 15.3 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 2.4 BLK

15.3 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 2.4 BLK Kevin Miller: 17.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

17.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Cameron Hildreth: 17.1 PTS, 4.6 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

17.1 PTS, 4.6 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Hunter Sallis: 18.1 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

18.1 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK Marqus Marion: 1.8 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

Presbyterian Players to Watch

Marquis Barnett: 12.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.3 BLK

12.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.3 BLK Samage Teel: 12.6 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

12.6 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK Jonah Pierce: 9.9 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK

9.9 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK Kobe Stewart: 7.0 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

7.0 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Trevon Reddish: 6.0 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

Wake Forest vs. Presbyterian Stat Comparison

Wake Forest Rank Wake Forest AVG Presbyterian AVG Presbyterian Rank 113th 78.5 Points Scored 75.3 164th 179th 70.8 Points Allowed 70.5 172nd 296th 30.4 Rebounds 32.2 225th 326th 6.9 Off. Rebounds 6.9 326th 135th 8.0 3pt Made 6.7 250th 273rd 11.9 Assists 14.4 127th 76th 10.4 Turnovers 12.3 214th

