The Marshall Thundering Herd (6-4) will attempt to continue a four-game winning stretch when visiting the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (3-8) at 12:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

Wake Forest Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina
  • TV: ACC Network X

Wake Forest vs. Marshall Scoring Comparison

  • The Thundering Herd score an average of 87.7 points per game, 24.4 more points than the 63.3 the Demon Deacons give up.
  • Marshall has put together a 6-4 record in games it scores more than 63.3 points.
  • Wake Forest has a 3-8 record when its opponents score fewer than 87.7 points.
  • The 58.5 points per game the Demon Deacons put up are 15.8 fewer points than the Thundering Herd give up (74.3).
  • When Wake Forest scores more than 74.3 points, it is 2-0.
  • When Marshall gives up fewer than 58.5 points, it is 2-0.
  • This season the Demon Deacons are shooting 37.5% from the field, 8.7% lower than the Thundering Herd give up.

Wake Forest Leaders

  • Elise Williams: 9.6 PTS, 2.1 STL, 27.8 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (12-for-52)
  • Kaia Harrison: 10.3 PTS, 1.6 STL, 35.1 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13)
  • Malaya Cowles: 9.6 PTS, 56.0 FG%
  • Alexandria Scruggs: 7.6 PTS, 47.9 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19)
  • Alyssa Andrews: 3.7 PTS, 1.4 STL, 34.1 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22)

Wake Forest Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/7/2023 Charlotte L 69-58 Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
12/10/2023 Norfolk State W 51-46 Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
12/17/2023 @ Georgetown L 60-44 McDonough Gymnasium
12/21/2023 Marshall - Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
12/31/2023 @ Florida State - Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
1/4/2024 Virginia Tech - Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum

