The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (7-3) aim to continue a five-game winning stretch when they host the Presbyterian Blue Hose (7-6) at 3:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum. The contest airs on ACC Network Extra.

In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Wake Forest vs. Presbyterian matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Wake Forest vs. Presbyterian Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ACC Network Extra

Wake Forest vs. Presbyterian Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Wake Forest Moneyline Presbyterian Moneyline BetMGM Wake Forest (-22.5) 145.5 -5000 +1400 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Wake Forest (-21.5) 145.5 -7000 +2000 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Wake Forest vs. Presbyterian Betting Trends

Wake Forest has compiled a 4-4-0 record against the spread this season.

A total of four out of the Demon Deacons' eight games this season have hit the over.

Presbyterian is 5-6-0 ATS this year.

The Blue Hose and their opponents have combined to hit the over six out of 11 times this season.

Wake Forest Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +25000

+25000 Sportsbooks rate Wake Forest considerably lower (70th in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (53rd).

The Demon Deacons were +20000 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and have now dropped to +25000, which is the -biggest change in the country.

Wake Forest's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.4%.

