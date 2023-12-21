Wake Forest vs. Presbyterian: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 21
The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (7-3) aim to continue a five-game winning stretch when they host the Presbyterian Blue Hose (7-6) at 3:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum. The contest airs on ACC Network Extra.
In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Wake Forest vs. Presbyterian matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Wake Forest vs. Presbyterian Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: ACC Network Extra
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Wake Forest vs. Presbyterian Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Wake Forest Moneyline
|Presbyterian Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Wake Forest (-22.5)
|145.5
|-5000
|+1400
|FanDuel
|Wake Forest (-21.5)
|145.5
|-7000
|+2000
Wake Forest vs. Presbyterian Betting Trends
- Wake Forest has compiled a 4-4-0 record against the spread this season.
- A total of four out of the Demon Deacons' eight games this season have hit the over.
- Presbyterian is 5-6-0 ATS this year.
- The Blue Hose and their opponents have combined to hit the over six out of 11 times this season.
Wake Forest Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +25000
- Sportsbooks rate Wake Forest considerably lower (70th in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (53rd).
- The Demon Deacons were +20000 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and have now dropped to +25000, which is the -biggest change in the country.
- Wake Forest's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.4%.
