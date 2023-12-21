The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (7-3) aim to build on a five-game winning stretch when they host the Presbyterian Blue Hose (7-6) at 3:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum. The game airs on ACC Network Extra.

Wake Forest vs. Presbyterian Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina TV: ACC Network Extra

Wake Forest Stats Insights

The Demon Deacons are shooting 47.8% from the field this season, 5.9 percentage points higher than the 41.9% the Blue Hose allow to opponents.

In games Wake Forest shoots higher than 41.9% from the field, it is 7-2 overall.

The Demon Deacons are the 258th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Blue Hose sit at 252nd.

The 79.9 points per game the Demon Deacons score are 8.7 more points than the Blue Hose give up (71.2).

Wake Forest is 5-2 when scoring more than 71.2 points.

Wake Forest Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Wake Forest averaged 79.1 points per game when playing at home last year. In road games, it averaged 74.4 points per contest.

When playing at home, the Demon Deacons surrendered 6.5 fewer points per game (71.3) than when playing on the road (77.8).

Wake Forest made 9.1 threes per game, which was 1.7 fewer than it averaged on the road (10.8). When it comes to three-point percentage, it shot 37.8% at home and 37.2% in road games.

