Thursday's contest features the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (7-3) and the Presbyterian Blue Hose (7-6) matching up at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 84-63 victory for heavily favored Wake Forest according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 3:00 PM ET on December 21.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Wake Forest vs. Presbyterian Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Wake Forest vs. Presbyterian Score Prediction

Prediction: Wake Forest 84, Presbyterian 63

Spread & Total Prediction for Wake Forest vs. Presbyterian

Computer Predicted Spread: Wake Forest (-21.4)

Wake Forest (-21.4) Computer Predicted Total: 147.6

Wake Forest's record against the spread this season is 4-4-0, and Presbyterian's is 5-6-0. A total of four out of the Demon Deacons' games this season have gone over the point total, and six of the Blue Hose's games have gone over.

Wake Forest Performance Insights

The Demon Deacons outscore opponents by 11.5 points per game (scoring 79.9 points per game to rank 79th in college basketball while allowing 68.4 per contest to rank 123rd in college basketball) and have a +115 scoring differential overall.

The 34.7 rebounds per game Wake Forest averages rank 260th in the country. Its opponents grab 34.3 per outing.

Wake Forest hits 8.3 three-pointers per game (102nd in college basketball), 2.0 more than its opponents (6.3).

The Demon Deacons put up 102.4 points per 100 possessions (41st in college basketball), while giving up 87.7 points per 100 possessions (134th in college basketball).

Wake Forest has committed 2.1 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 10.1 (55th in college basketball action) while forcing 12.2 (181st in college basketball).

