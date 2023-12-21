UNC Wilmington vs. North Carolina Central December 21 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The UNC Wilmington Seahawks (2-6) play the North Carolina Central Eagles (3-5) at 2:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023.
UNC Wilmington vs. North Carolina Central Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
UNC Wilmington Players to Watch
- Taylor Henderson: 12.4 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.1 AST, 2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Evan Miller: 12.1 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Kylah Silver: 11 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Lexi Jackson: 5.1 PTS, 8.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.9 BLK
- Britany Range: 4.4 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.6 BLK
North Carolina Central Players to Watch
- Kyla Bryant: 12.5 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Morgan Callahan: 11.1 PTS, 9.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Kimeira Burks: 14.5 PTS, 4 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0 BLK
- Janiah Jones: 7.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 2.1 STL, 0 BLK
- Teneil Robertson: 4.7 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
