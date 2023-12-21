UNC Wilmington vs. Marshall December 21 Tickets & Start Time
The UNC Wilmington Seahawks (6-2) will play the Marshall Thundering Herd (2-6) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Cam Henderson Center. The game is scheduled to tip off at 7:00 PM ET and air on ESPN+.
If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
UNC Wilmington vs. Marshall Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other UNC Wilmington Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
UNC Wilmington Players to Watch
- Trazarien White: 19.3 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Shykeim Phillips: 13.9 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Maleeck Harden-Hayes: 11.5 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
- KJ Jenkins: 9.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Donovan Newby: 8.5 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Marshall Players to Watch
- Nate Martin: 12.1 PTS, 9.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.6 BLK
- Kevon Voyles: 13.9 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Obinna Anochili-Killen: 14.0 PTS, 7.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Kamdyn Curfman: 11.0 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Jacob Conner: 7.0 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
UNC Wilmington vs. Marshall Stat Comparison
|Marshall Rank
|Marshall AVG
|UNC Wilmington AVG
|UNC Wilmington Rank
|206th
|73.8
|Points Scored
|82.5
|44th
|345th
|81.4
|Points Allowed
|72.6
|216th
|61st
|36.1
|Rebounds
|31.8
|242nd
|45th
|11.3
|Off. Rebounds
|7.8
|280th
|264th
|6.4
|3pt Made
|9.3
|45th
|162nd
|13.6
|Assists
|11.4
|292nd
|277th
|13.3
|Turnovers
|9.4
|29th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.