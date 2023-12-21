The UNC Wilmington Seahawks (8-2) aim to build on a three-game winning streak when visiting the Marshall Thundering Herd (5-7) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Cam Henderson Center. The contest airs on ESPN+.

UNC Wilmington vs. Marshall Game Info

  • When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Cam Henderson Center in Huntington, West Virginia
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other CAA Games

UNC Wilmington Stats Insights

  • The Seahawks have shot at a 48.3% rate from the field this season, 4.6 percentage points higher than the 43.7% shooting opponents of the Thundering Herd have averaged.
  • This season, UNC Wilmington has a 7-0 record in games the team collectively shoots over 43.7% from the field.
  • The Thundering Herd are the rebounding team in the country, the Seahawks rank 242nd.
  • The Seahawks score an average of 86.1 points per game, 7.5 more points than the 78.6 the Thundering Herd allow.
  • UNC Wilmington has put together a 7-0 record in games it scores more than 78.6 points.

UNC Wilmington Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • UNC Wilmington averaged 75.5 points per game at home last season, and 63.2 on the road.
  • At home, the Seahawks allowed 61.0 points per game, 7.4 fewer points than they allowed away (68.4).
  • At home, UNC Wilmington knocked down 7.3 3-pointers per game last season, 2.0 more than it averaged away (5.3). UNC Wilmington's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36.7%) than on the road (30.6%).

UNC Wilmington Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/2/2023 @ Kentucky W 80-73 Rupp Arena
12/10/2023 Montreat W 119-50 Raiford G. Trask Coliseum
12/16/2023 @ Georgia Southern W 82-77 W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse
12/21/2023 @ Marshall - Cam Henderson Center
12/30/2023 @ Arkansas - Bud Walton Arena
1/4/2024 @ Drexel - Daskalakis Athletic Center

