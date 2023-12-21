The UNC Greensboro Spartans (9-3) will attempt to extend a three-game winning stretch when visiting the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (4-7) at 2:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Kimmel Arena.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!

UNC Greensboro Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Kimmel Arena in Asheville, North Carolina

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UNC Greensboro vs. UNC Asheville Scoring Comparison

The Spartans' 64.8 points per game are 9.4 more points than the 55.4 the Bulldogs allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 55.4 points, UNC Greensboro is 8-2.

UNC Asheville has a 4-4 record when its opponents score fewer than 64.8 points.

The Bulldogs score 5.5 more points per game (59.3) than the Spartans allow (53.8).

When UNC Asheville totals more than 53.8 points, it is 3-4.

UNC Greensboro is 8-0 when allowing fewer than 59.3 points.

This year the Bulldogs are shooting 35.2% from the field, only one% lower than the Spartans give up.

The Spartans shoot 40.9% from the field, 4.4% higher than the Bulldogs allow.

UNC Greensboro Leaders

Jayde Gamble: 11.5 PTS, 3 STL, 42.1 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (10-for-35)

11.5 PTS, 3 STL, 42.1 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (10-for-35) Ayanna Khalfani: 9.4 PTS, 7.4 REB, 41.2 FG%

9.4 PTS, 7.4 REB, 41.2 FG% Khalis Cain: 7.1 PTS, 8.5 REB, 56.9 FG%

7.1 PTS, 8.5 REB, 56.9 FG% Isys Grady: 10.7 PTS, 1.2 STL, 41.3 FG%, 39.1 3PT% (9-for-23)

10.7 PTS, 1.2 STL, 41.3 FG%, 39.1 3PT% (9-for-23) Antoniette Emma-Nnopu: 2.9 PTS, 47.6 FG%

UNC Greensboro Schedule