The UNC Greensboro Spartans (9-3) will attempt to extend a three-game winning stretch when visiting the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (4-7) at 2:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Kimmel Arena.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!

UNC Greensboro Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Kimmel Arena in Asheville, North Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other SoCon Games

UNC Greensboro vs. UNC Asheville Scoring Comparison

  • The Spartans' 64.8 points per game are 9.4 more points than the 55.4 the Bulldogs allow to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 55.4 points, UNC Greensboro is 8-2.
  • UNC Asheville has a 4-4 record when its opponents score fewer than 64.8 points.
  • The Bulldogs score 5.5 more points per game (59.3) than the Spartans allow (53.8).
  • When UNC Asheville totals more than 53.8 points, it is 3-4.
  • UNC Greensboro is 8-0 when allowing fewer than 59.3 points.
  • This year the Bulldogs are shooting 35.2% from the field, only one% lower than the Spartans give up.
  • The Spartans shoot 40.9% from the field, 4.4% higher than the Bulldogs allow.

UNC Greensboro Leaders

  • Jayde Gamble: 11.5 PTS, 3 STL, 42.1 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (10-for-35)
  • Ayanna Khalfani: 9.4 PTS, 7.4 REB, 41.2 FG%
  • Khalis Cain: 7.1 PTS, 8.5 REB, 56.9 FG%
  • Isys Grady: 10.7 PTS, 1.2 STL, 41.3 FG%, 39.1 3PT% (9-for-23)
  • Antoniette Emma-Nnopu: 2.9 PTS, 47.6 FG%

UNC Greensboro Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/10/2023 Elon W 52-47 Greensboro Coliseum
12/14/2023 North Carolina Central W 66-55 Greensboro Coliseum
12/18/2023 @ South Carolina Upstate W 56-53 G.B. Hodge Center
12/21/2023 @ UNC Asheville - Kimmel Arena
12/29/2023 Converse - Greensboro Coliseum
1/4/2024 Livingstone - Greensboro Coliseum

