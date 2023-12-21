The UNC Greensboro Spartans (9-3) will try to continue a three-game winning stretch when visiting the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (4-7) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Kimmel Arena. This game is at 2:00 PM ET.

UNC Asheville Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Kimmel Arena in Asheville, North Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
UNC Asheville vs. UNC Greensboro Scoring Comparison

  • The Spartans put up an average of 64.8 points per game, 9.4 more points than the 55.4 the Bulldogs give up.
  • UNC Greensboro is 8-2 when it scores more than 55.4 points.
  • UNC Asheville is 4-4 when it gives up fewer than 64.8 points.
  • The 59.3 points per game the Bulldogs score are 5.5 more points than the Spartans give up (53.8).
  • When UNC Asheville puts up more than 53.8 points, it is 3-4.
  • When UNC Greensboro gives up fewer than 59.3 points, it is 8-0.
  • The Bulldogs are making 35.2% of their shots from the field, just 1.0% lower than the Spartans allow to opponents (36.2%).
  • The Spartans' 40.9 shooting percentage from the field is 4.4 higher than the Bulldogs have given up.

UNC Asheville Leaders

  • McKinley Brooks-Sumpter: 13.6 PTS, 7.2 REB, 38.5 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (3-for-6)
  • Jaila Lee: 7.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 38.6 FG%, 23.5 3PT% (4-for-17)
  • Lalmani Simmons: 12.2 PTS, 39.1 FG%, 31.7 3PT% (13-for-41)
  • Mallory Bruce: 7.8 PTS, 40.0 FG%, 26.9 3PT% (7-for-26)
  • Jamaya Blanks: 5.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 26.8 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (5-for-17)

UNC Asheville Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/9/2023 @ Western Carolina W 59-48 Ramsey Center
12/14/2023 @ East Tennessee State L 60-51 J. Madison Brooks Gymnasium
12/18/2023 North Carolina Central L 65-63 Kimmel Arena
12/21/2023 UNC Greensboro - Kimmel Arena
12/29/2023 Brevard - Kimmel Arena
1/3/2024 @ South Carolina Upstate - G.B. Hodge Center

