The Appalachian State Mountaineers (7-2) face the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (5-4) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023 airing on ESPN+.

UNC Asheville vs. Appalachian State Game Information

UNC Asheville Players to Watch

Drew Pember: 18.1 PTS, 7.4 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.9 BLK

Appalachian State Players to Watch

Tre'Von Spillers: 11.2 PTS, 7.7 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.7 BLK

UNC Asheville vs. Appalachian State Stat Comparison

Appalachian State Rank Appalachian State AVG UNC Asheville AVG UNC Asheville Rank 86th 79.9 Points Scored 86.8 15th 15th 61.3 Points Allowed 73.3 232nd 7th 41.4 Rebounds 35.8 72nd 54th 11.1 Off. Rebounds 11.6 35th 124th 8.1 3pt Made 9 61st 55th 15.9 Assists 18.1 12th 68th 10.3 Turnovers 12.1 201st

