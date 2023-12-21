The Carolina Hurricanes, Seth Jarvis included, will play the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. Considering a bet on Jarvis? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Seth Jarvis vs. Penguins Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+

0.5 points (Over odds: -115)

0.5 points (Over odds: -115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +185)

Jarvis Season Stats Insights

In 32 games this season, Jarvis has averaged 19:05 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of 0.

In eight of 32 games this season, Jarvis has scored a goal, with three of those games resulting in multiple goals.

Jarvis has a point in 15 of 32 games this season, with multiple points in six of them.

Jarvis has an assist in 10 of 32 games so far this year, with multiple assists in two of them.

The implied probability that Jarvis hits the over on his points prop total is 53.5%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 35.1% of Jarvis going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Jarvis Stats vs. the Penguins

The Penguins have conceded 83 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks ninth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's +3 goal differential ranks 14th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Pittsburgh 32 Games 5 23 Points 5 11 Goals 2 12 Assists 3

