Will Seth Jarvis light the lamp when the Carolina Hurricanes face off against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Will Seth Jarvis score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a goal)

Jarvis stats and insights

In eight of 32 games this season, Jarvis has scored -- and three times he scored multiple goals.

In one game versus the Penguins this season, he has scored two goals on three shots.

On the power play, Jarvis has accumulated six goals and one assist.

He has a 15.7% shooting percentage, attempting 2.2 shots per game.

Penguins defensive stats

The Penguins have conceded 83 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks ninth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents five times while averaging 16 hits and 14.2 blocked shots per game.

Jarvis recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/19/2023 Golden Knights 1 1 0 17:57 Home W 6-3 12/17/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 20:49 Home L 2-1 SO 12/15/2023 Predators 1 0 1 17:16 Home L 6-5 OT 12/14/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 20:57 Away W 2-1 12/12/2023 Senators 1 1 0 19:41 Away W 4-1 12/9/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 22:14 Away L 4-3 12/7/2023 Flames 0 0 0 17:26 Away L 3-2 12/6/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 14:19 Away L 6-1 12/4/2023 Jets 0 0 0 19:08 Away L 2-1 12/2/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 17:33 Home W 6-2

Hurricanes vs. Penguins game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+

TV Channel: BSSO, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.