Our best bet on the NFL's Week 16 schedule, looking at the point spreads, is Colts +1 -- scroll down for more suggestions (including parlay opportunities) for both spreads and totals.

Best Week 16 Spread Bets

Jump to Matchup:

Pick: Indianapolis +1 vs. Atlanta

Matchup: Indianapolis Colts at Atlanta Falcons

Indianapolis Colts at Atlanta Falcons Projected Favorite & Spread: Indianapolis by 3.0 points

Indianapolis by 3.0 points Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: December 24

December 24 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Pick: Tampa Bay -1 vs. Jacksonville

Matchup: Jacksonville Jaguars at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Jacksonville Jaguars at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Projected Favorite & Spread: Tampa Bay by 1.6 points

Tampa Bay by 1.6 points Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Date: December 24

December 24 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Pick: Dallas +1.5 vs. Miami

Matchup: Dallas Cowboys at Miami Dolphins

Dallas Cowboys at Miami Dolphins Projected Favorite & Spread: Dallas by 0.0 points

Dallas by 0.0 points Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Date: December 24

December 24 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Pick: Cincinnati -2 vs. Pittsburgh

Matchup: Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers

Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers Projected Favorite & Spread: Cincinnati by 2.9 points

Cincinnati by 2.9 points Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET Date: December 23

December 23 TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Pick: Tennessee +2.5 vs. Seattle

Matchup: Seattle Seahawks at Tennessee Titans

Seattle Seahawks at Tennessee Titans Projected Favorite & Spread: Seattle by 0.1 points

Seattle by 0.1 points Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: December 24

December 24 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Best Week 16 Total Bets

Jump to Matchup:

Under 47 - Baltimore vs. San Francisco

Matchup: Baltimore Ravens at San Francisco 49ers

Baltimore Ravens at San Francisco 49ers Projected Total: 45.3 points

45.3 points Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Date: December 25

December 25 TV Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Over 50 - Dallas vs. Miami

Matchup: Dallas Cowboys at Miami Dolphins

Dallas Cowboys at Miami Dolphins Projected Total: 51.1 points

51.1 points Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Date: December 24

December 24 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Under 47 - Detroit vs. Minnesota

Matchup: Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings

Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings Projected Total: 45.4 points

45.4 points Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: December 24

December 24 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Over 40 - Cleveland vs. Houston

Matchup: Cleveland Browns at Houston Texans

Cleveland Browns at Houston Texans Projected Total: 42.8 points

42.8 points Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: December 24

December 24 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Over 44 - Buffalo vs. Los Angeles

Matchup: Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Chargers

Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Chargers Projected Total: 45.8 points

45.8 points Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: December 23

December 23 TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.