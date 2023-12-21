North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Nash County Today - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action taking place in Nash County, North Carolina today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Nash County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
SouthWest Edgecombe High School at Northern Nash High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Rocky Mount, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.