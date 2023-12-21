N.C. A&T vs. Coastal Carolina December 21 Tickets & Start Time
The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (3-5) will face the North Carolina A&T Aggies (0-7) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
N.C. A&T vs. Coastal Carolina Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- TV: ESPN+
N.C. A&T Players to Watch
- Landon Glasper: 18.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Camian Shell: 9.0 PTS, 3.7 REB, 6.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jeremy Robinson: 11.6 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Nikolaos Chitikoudis: 5.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Uchenna Kellman-Nicholes: 7.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
Coastal Carolina Players to Watch
- John Ojiako: 12.9 PTS, 9.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.8 BLK
- Jacob Meyer: 13.5 PTS, 5.0 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Kevin Easley Jr.: 12.0 PTS, 6.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Kylan Blackmon: 13.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Jimmy Nichols: 9.0 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.0 STL, 1.4 BLK
N.C. A&T vs. Coastal Carolina Stat Comparison
|Coastal Carolina Rank
|Coastal Carolina AVG
|N.C. A&T AVG
|N.C. A&T Rank
|73rd
|80.5
|Points Scored
|68.3
|305th
|310th
|77.1
|Points Allowed
|92.0
|363rd
|11th
|40.8
|Rebounds
|25.6
|360th
|8th
|13.8
|Off. Rebounds
|8.1
|251st
|106th
|8.3
|3pt Made
|7.7
|163rd
|67th
|15.5
|Assists
|12.3
|250th
|277th
|13.3
|Turnovers
|9.3
|26th
