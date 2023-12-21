The North Carolina A&T Aggies (1-10) will attempt to break a five-game road losing skid at the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (3-7) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET.

You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Coastal Carolina vs. N.C. A&T matchup in this article.

N.C. A&T vs. Coastal Carolina Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina

HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

N.C. A&T vs. Coastal Carolina Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Coastal Carolina Moneyline N.C. A&T Moneyline BetMGM Coastal Carolina (-9.5) 156.5 -550 +400 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Coastal Carolina (-9.5) 156.5 -600 +420 Bet on this game at FanDuel

N.C. A&T vs. Coastal Carolina Betting Trends

N.C. A&T is 5-5-0 ATS this season.

When playing as at least 9.5-point underdogs this year, the Aggies have an ATS record of 5-1.

Coastal Carolina has put together a 6-2-0 record against the spread this season.

A total of five out of the Chanticleers' eight games this season have hit the over.

