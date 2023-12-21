How to Watch N.C. A&T vs. Coastal Carolina on TV or Live Stream - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 11:16 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The North Carolina A&T Aggies (1-10) aim to snap a five-game road losing streak at the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (3-7) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
N.C. A&T vs. Coastal Carolina Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other CAA Games
N.C. A&T Stats Insights
- N.C. A&T is 1-5 when it shoots better than 39.9% from the field.
- The Aggies are the 353rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Chanticleers sit at ninth.
- The Aggies score an average of 67.9 points per game, 11.0 fewer points than the 78.9 the Chanticleers allow.
- When it scores more than 78.9 points, N.C. A&T is 1-1.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
N.C. A&T Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- N.C. A&T scored more points at home (74.6 per game) than away (68.6) last season.
- The Aggies allowed fewer points at home (66.2 per game) than on the road (81.3) last season.
- Beyond the arc, N.C. A&T sunk fewer 3-pointers on the road (6.7 per game) than at home (9.2) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (30.7%) than at home (34.6%) too.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
N.C. A&T Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/12/2023
|North Carolina Central
|L 67-62
|Corbett Sports Center
|12/16/2023
|Texas Southern
|W 85-79
|Michelob ULTRA Arena
|12/17/2023
|Jackson State
|L 68-60
|Michelob ULTRA Arena
|12/21/2023
|@ Coastal Carolina
|-
|HTC Center
|12/30/2023
|@ George Mason
|-
|EagleBank Arena
|1/4/2024
|Campbell
|-
|Corbett Sports Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.