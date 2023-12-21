The North Carolina A&T Aggies (1-10) aim to snap a five-game road losing streak at the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (3-7) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET.

N.C. A&T vs. Coastal Carolina Game Info

  • When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
  • Where: HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

N.C. A&T Stats Insights

  • N.C. A&T is 1-5 when it shoots better than 39.9% from the field.
  • The Aggies are the 353rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Chanticleers sit at ninth.
  • The Aggies score an average of 67.9 points per game, 11.0 fewer points than the 78.9 the Chanticleers allow.
  • When it scores more than 78.9 points, N.C. A&T is 1-1.

N.C. A&T Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • N.C. A&T scored more points at home (74.6 per game) than away (68.6) last season.
  • The Aggies allowed fewer points at home (66.2 per game) than on the road (81.3) last season.
  • Beyond the arc, N.C. A&T sunk fewer 3-pointers on the road (6.7 per game) than at home (9.2) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (30.7%) than at home (34.6%) too.

N.C. A&T Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/12/2023 North Carolina Central L 67-62 Corbett Sports Center
12/16/2023 Texas Southern W 85-79 Michelob ULTRA Arena
12/17/2023 Jackson State L 68-60 Michelob ULTRA Arena
12/21/2023 @ Coastal Carolina - HTC Center
12/30/2023 @ George Mason - EagleBank Arena
1/4/2024 Campbell - Corbett Sports Center

