The North Carolina A&T Aggies (1-10) aim to snap a five-game road losing streak at the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (3-7) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET.

N.C. A&T vs. Coastal Carolina Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Where: HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina

HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina TV: ESPN+

How to Watch Other CAA Games

N.C. A&T Stats Insights

N.C. A&T is 1-5 when it shoots better than 39.9% from the field.

The Aggies are the 353rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Chanticleers sit at ninth.

The Aggies score an average of 67.9 points per game, 11.0 fewer points than the 78.9 the Chanticleers allow.

When it scores more than 78.9 points, N.C. A&T is 1-1.

N.C. A&T Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

N.C. A&T scored more points at home (74.6 per game) than away (68.6) last season.

The Aggies allowed fewer points at home (66.2 per game) than on the road (81.3) last season.

Beyond the arc, N.C. A&T sunk fewer 3-pointers on the road (6.7 per game) than at home (9.2) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (30.7%) than at home (34.6%) too.

N.C. A&T Upcoming Schedule