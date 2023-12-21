North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Mecklenburg County Today - December 21
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 11:33 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
If you reside in Mecklenburg County, North Carolina and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we offer all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Mecklenburg County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Dreher High School at Independence High School
- Game Time: 10:00 AM ET on December 21
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Garinger High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northside Christian Academy at Weddington High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Matthews, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Science Hill High School at Independence High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lake Norman High School at Carmel Christian School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Matthews, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Charlotte High School at Nation Ford High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Fort Mill, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Julius Chambers High School at Central Cabarrus High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Concord, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.