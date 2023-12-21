North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Macon County Today - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 9:33 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Looking for how to stream high school basketball matchups in Macon County, North Carolina today? We've got you covered.
Macon County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hayesville High School at Highlands High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Highlands, NC
- Conference: Smoky Mountain 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
