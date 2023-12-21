Will Jordan Martinook Score a Goal Against the Penguins on December 21?
On Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, the Carolina Hurricanes clash with the Pittsburgh Penguins. Is Jordan Martinook going to find the back of the net in this matchup? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Jordan Martinook score a goal against the Penguins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)
Martinook stats and insights
- In one of 32 games this season, Martinook scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- He has taken three shots in one game against the Penguins this season, but has not scored.
- Martinook has no points on the power play.
- He takes 2.2 shots per game, and converts 1.4% of them.
Penguins defensive stats
- The Penguins have conceded 83 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks ninth in the league for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents five times. They are averaging 16 hits and 14.2 blocked shots per game.
Martinook recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/19/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|0
|1
|11:20
|Home
|W 6-3
|12/17/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|17:09
|Home
|L 2-1 SO
|12/15/2023
|Predators
|1
|0
|1
|19:26
|Home
|L 6-5 OT
|12/14/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|15:34
|Away
|W 2-1
|12/12/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|9:07
|Away
|W 4-1
|12/9/2023
|Canucks
|1
|1
|0
|15:21
|Away
|L 4-3
|12/7/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|16:01
|Away
|L 3-2
|12/6/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|13:58
|Away
|L 6-1
|12/4/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|11:43
|Away
|L 2-1
|12/2/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|16:14
|Home
|W 6-2
Hurricanes vs. Penguins game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSO, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
