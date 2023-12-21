Hurricanes vs. Penguins: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
The Carolina Hurricanes (17-12-3) square off against the Pittsburgh Penguins (14-13-3) at PPG Paints Arena on Thursday, December 21 at 7:00 PM ET on BSSO, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+, with both teams fresh off a vistory. The Hurricanes took down the Vegas Golden Knights 6-3 in their last game, while the Penguins are coming off a 4-3 win over the Minnesota Wild.
Hurricanes vs. Penguins Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSO, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+
- Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Hurricanes (-115)
|Penguins (-105)
|6
|Penguins (-1.5)
Hurricanes Betting Insights
- The Hurricanes have been favored on the moneyline 29 times this season, and have finished 17-12 in those games.
- Carolina has a 17-12 record (winning 58.6% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -115 or shorter.
- Based on this contest's moneyline, the Hurricanes' implied win probability is 53.5%.
- In 17 of 32 matches this season, Carolina and its opponent have combined to finish above 6 goals.
Hurricanes vs Penguins Additional Info
Hurricanes vs. Penguins Rankings
|Hurricanes Total (Rank)
|Penguins Total (Rank)
|105 (6th)
|Goals
|86 (27th)
|102 (20th)
|Goals Allowed
|83 (9th)
|26 (8th)
|Power Play Goals
|13 (26th)
|19 (14th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|18 (9th)
Hurricanes Advanced Stats
- Carolina has a 3-7-0 record against the spread in its past 10 contests, going 4-4-2 overall.
- Four of Carolina's past 10 games went over.
- The Hurricanes have had an average of 6.4 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.4 higher than this game's over/under.
- During the past 10 games, the Hurricanes have scored 0.6 fewer goals per game than their season average.
- The Hurricanes offense's 105 total goals (3.3 per game) are ranked sixth in the league this year.
- On defense, the Hurricanes have allowed 102 goals (3.2 per game) to rank 20th in league play.
- The team is ranked 14th in goal differential at +3.
