Thursday's NHL matchup between the Carolina Hurricanes (17-12-3) and the Pittsburgh Penguins (14-13-3) at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania is expected to be a competitive outing. The Hurricanes have -115 moneyline odds to win against the Penguins (-105) in the game, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on BSSO, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+.

Hurricanes vs. Penguins Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Hurricanes vs. Penguins Total and Moneyline

Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Hurricanes vs. Penguins Betting Trends

Carolina and its opponent have posted more than 6.5 goals in 16 of 32 games this season.

The Hurricanes have been victorious in 17 of their 29 games when they were listed as a moneyline favorite this season (58.6%).

The Penguins have been an underdog in 10 games this season, with six upset wins (60.0%).

In games it has played with moneyline odds of -115 or shorter, Carolina is 17-12 (winning 58.6% of the time).

Pittsburgh has won six of its 10 games when it is the underdog by -105 or longer on the moneyline.

Hurricanes Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 4-4-2 3-7 4-5-1 6.4 3.10 2.90 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 4-4-2 3.10 2.90 10 33.3% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 4-3-3 3-7 4-5-1 6.3 2.30 3.00 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 4-3-3 2.30 3.00 6 17.6% Record as ML Favorite 4-5 Record as ML Underdog 0-1 Puck Line Covers 3 Puck Line Losses 7 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 5 Record as ML Favorite 3-2 Record as ML Underdog 1-2 Puck Line Covers 3 Puck Line Losses 7 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 5

