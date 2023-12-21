How to Watch the High Point vs. Campbell Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 1:55 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
The High Point Panthers (4-7) hope to stop a three-game losing skid when hosting the Campbell Camels (7-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena.
High Point Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena in High Point, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
High Point vs. Campbell Scoring Comparison
- The Camels' 67.8 points per game are 5.2 fewer points than the 73.0 the Panthers allow.
- Campbell is 3-0 when it scores more than 73.0 points.
- High Point has a 4-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 67.8 points.
- The Panthers put up 60.5 points per game, 9.5 more points than the 51.0 the Camels allow.
- When High Point scores more than 51.0 points, it is 4-4.
- When Campbell allows fewer than 60.5 points, it is 5-2.
- This year the Panthers are shooting 37.2% from the field, 4% higher than the Camels give up.
- The Camels' 44.8 shooting percentage from the field is 3.9 higher than the Panthers have conceded.
High Point Leaders
- Lauren Bevis: 16.2 PTS, 39.7 FG%, 33.8 3PT% (26-for-77)
- Nakyah Terrell: 9.1 PTS, 42.2 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (11-for-32)
- Callie Scheier: 5.3 PTS, 27.3 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (11-for-32)
- Anna Haeger: 6.6 PTS, 40.0 FG%, 10.5 3PT% (2-for-19)
- Bukky Akinsola: 5.6 PTS, 32.9 FG%
High Point Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/5/2023
|@ Colorado State
|L 93-61
|Moby Arena
|12/8/2023
|@ Davidson
|L 77-40
|John M. Belk Arena
|12/18/2023
|Norfolk State
|L 85-71
|Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena
|12/21/2023
|Campbell
|-
|Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena
|12/30/2023
|Elon
|-
|Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena
|1/3/2024
|Radford
|-
|Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena
