Gardner-Webb vs. Akron December 21 Tickets & Start Time
The Akron Zips (5-3) will meet the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (4-6) at 6:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.
Gardner-Webb vs. Akron Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
Gardner-Webb Players to Watch
- Caleb Robinson: 14 PTS, 6 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Julien Soumaoro: 14 PTS, 1.4 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- DQ Nicholas: 10.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Lucas Stieber: 5.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Brendan Mykalcio: 5.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
Akron Players to Watch
- Enrique Freeman: 17.8 PTS, 12.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.6 BLK
- Nate Johnson: 8.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Mikal Dawson: 10.6 PTS, 3 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Sammy Hunter: 11.1 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Greg Tribble: 8.6 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
Gardner-Webb vs. Akron Stat Comparison
|Akron Rank
|Akron AVG
|Gardner-Webb AVG
|Gardner-Webb Rank
|164th
|75.3
|Points Scored
|73.2
|217th
|63rd
|65.5
|Points Allowed
|70.4
|169th
|223rd
|32.3
|Rebounds
|35.4
|89th
|210th
|8.8
|Off. Rebounds
|10.6
|82nd
|30th
|9.6
|3pt Made
|6.8
|236th
|114th
|14.6
|Assists
|12.3
|249th
|269th
|13.1
|Turnovers
|10.6
|88th
