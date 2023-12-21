The Akron Zips (5-3) will meet the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (4-6) at 6:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.

Gardner-Webb vs. Akron Game Information

Gardner-Webb Players to Watch

Caleb Robinson: 14 PTS, 6 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

14 PTS, 6 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK Julien Soumaoro: 14 PTS, 1.4 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

14 PTS, 1.4 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK DQ Nicholas: 10.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Lucas Stieber: 5.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

5.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK Brendan Mykalcio: 5.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

Akron Players to Watch

Enrique Freeman: 17.8 PTS, 12.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.6 BLK

17.8 PTS, 12.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.6 BLK Nate Johnson: 8.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Mikal Dawson: 10.6 PTS, 3 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.6 PTS, 3 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Sammy Hunter: 11.1 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.1 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Greg Tribble: 8.6 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

Gardner-Webb vs. Akron Stat Comparison

Akron Rank Akron AVG Gardner-Webb AVG Gardner-Webb Rank 164th 75.3 Points Scored 73.2 217th 63rd 65.5 Points Allowed 70.4 169th 223rd 32.3 Rebounds 35.4 89th 210th 8.8 Off. Rebounds 10.6 82nd 30th 9.6 3pt Made 6.8 236th 114th 14.6 Assists 12.3 249th 269th 13.1 Turnovers 10.6 88th

