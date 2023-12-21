The Akron Zips (5-3) will meet the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (4-6) at 6:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.

Gardner-Webb vs. Akron Game Information

Gardner-Webb Players to Watch

  • Caleb Robinson: 14 PTS, 6 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Julien Soumaoro: 14 PTS, 1.4 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • DQ Nicholas: 10.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Lucas Stieber: 5.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Brendan Mykalcio: 5.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

Akron Players to Watch

  • Enrique Freeman: 17.8 PTS, 12.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.6 BLK
  • Nate Johnson: 8.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Mikal Dawson: 10.6 PTS, 3 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Sammy Hunter: 11.1 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Greg Tribble: 8.6 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

Gardner-Webb vs. Akron Stat Comparison

Akron Rank Akron AVG Gardner-Webb AVG Gardner-Webb Rank
164th 75.3 Points Scored 73.2 217th
63rd 65.5 Points Allowed 70.4 169th
223rd 32.3 Rebounds 35.4 89th
210th 8.8 Off. Rebounds 10.6 82nd
30th 9.6 3pt Made 6.8 236th
114th 14.6 Assists 12.3 249th
269th 13.1 Turnovers 10.6 88th

