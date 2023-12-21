The Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (5-8) will visit the Akron Zips (7-3) after losing three consecutive road games. It tips at 6:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Gardner-Webb vs. Akron Game Info

  • When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
  • Where: James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron, Ohio
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Big South Games

Gardner-Webb Stats Insights

  • The Runnin' Bulldogs have shot at a 41.2% clip from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points below the 44.4% shooting opponents of the Zips have averaged.
  • This season, Gardner-Webb has a 4-0 record in games the team collectively shoots over 44.4% from the field.
  • The Zips are the rebounding team in the country, the Runnin' Bulldogs rank 89th.
  • The Runnin' Bulldogs put up an average of 72 points per game, 7.5 more points than the 64.5 the Zips give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 64.5 points, Gardner-Webb is 4-5.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Gardner-Webb Home & Away Comparison

  • In 2023-24 Gardner-Webb is scoring 14.4 more points per game at home (83.4) than away (69).
  • At home, the Runnin' Bulldogs give up 65.4 points per game. On the road, they allow 78.8.
  • Beyond the arc, Gardner-Webb sinks fewer 3-pointers away (5.8 per game) than at home (9), and makes a lower percentage away (26.7%) than at home (33.1%) too.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Gardner-Webb Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/11/2023 North Greenville W 79-60 Paul Porter Arena
12/16/2023 Appalachian State L 80-59 Greensboro Coliseum Fieldhouse
12/19/2023 @ Chattanooga L 69-66 McKenzie Arena
12/21/2023 @ Akron - James A. Rhodes Arena
12/30/2023 @ VCU - Stuart C. Siegel Center
1/6/2024 @ High Point - Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.