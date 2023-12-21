North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Forsyth County Today - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 1:34 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
If you're questioning how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Forsyth County, North Carolina, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.
Forsyth County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Walkertown High School at West Forsyth High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on December 21
- Location: WinstonSalem, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
East Surry High School at Parkland High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on December 21
- Location: WinstonSalem, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Glenn High School at Reynolds High School - Winston-Salem
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on December 21
- Location: WinstonSalem, NC
- Conference: Central Piedmont 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Stokes High School at Mount Tabor High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 21
- Location: WinstonSalem, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
