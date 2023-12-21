If you're questioning how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Forsyth County, North Carolina, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Forsyth County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Walkertown High School at West Forsyth High School

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on December 21

1:00 PM ET on December 21 Location: WinstonSalem, NC

WinstonSalem, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

East Surry High School at Parkland High School

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on December 21

1:00 PM ET on December 21 Location: WinstonSalem, NC

WinstonSalem, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Glenn High School at Reynolds High School - Winston-Salem

Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on December 21

4:00 PM ET on December 21 Location: WinstonSalem, NC

WinstonSalem, NC Conference: Central Piedmont 4A

Central Piedmont 4A How to Stream: Watch Here

South Stokes High School at Mount Tabor High School