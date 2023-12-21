How to Watch the East Carolina vs. Charleston Southern Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 7:58 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Charleston Southern Buccaneers (2-9) will be trying to snap a three-game losing skid when hitting the road against the East Carolina Pirates (6-3) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Minges Coliseum. It airs at 1:00 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to check out our score predictions!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
East Carolina Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Minges Coliseum in Greenville, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
East Carolina vs. Charleston Southern Scoring Comparison
- The Buccaneers' 58.7 points per game are 5.3 more points than the 53.4 the Pirates give up.
- Charleston Southern has put together a 2-7 record in games it scores more than 53.4 points.
- East Carolina's record is 6-1 when it gives up fewer than 58.7 points.
- The 67.3 points per game the Pirates average are 7.2 fewer points than the Buccaneers give up (74.5).
- East Carolina is 2-0 when scoring more than 74.5 points.
- Charleston Southern has a 2-1 record when giving up fewer than 67.3 points.
- The Pirates shoot 39.9% from the field, 2.7% lower than the Buccaneers allow defensively.
East Carolina Leaders
- Danae McNeal: 20.6 PTS, 4.1 STL, 43.2 FG%, 34.0 3PT% (16-for-47)
- Amiya Joyner: 12.8 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.9 STL, 2.0 BLK, 45.2 FG%
- Micah Dennis: 9.2 PTS, 1.9 STL, 36.1 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (11-for-32)
- Synia Johnson: 5.8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 32.7 FG%
- Tatyana Wyche: 4.2 PTS, 50.0 FG%
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
East Carolina Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/2/2023
|Coppin State
|W 59-51
|Minges Coliseum
|12/4/2023
|Maryland-Eastern Shore
|W 72-57
|Minges Coliseum
|12/18/2023
|George Mason
|W 65-44
|Minges Coliseum
|12/21/2023
|Charleston Southern
|-
|Minges Coliseum
|12/30/2023
|South Carolina
|-
|Minges Coliseum
|1/2/2024
|UTSA
|-
|Minges Coliseum
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.