The East Carolina Pirates (5-3) face the Charleston Southern Buccaneers (2-7) at 1:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023.

East Carolina vs. Charleston Southern Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, December 21

Thursday, December 21 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

East Carolina Players to Watch

Danae McNeal: 20.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 4.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

20.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 4.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Amiya Joyner: 11 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.5 BLK

11 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.5 BLK Micah Dennis: 8.9 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.9 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Tatyana Wyche: 4.4 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

4.4 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Synia Johnson: 6.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK

Charleston Southern Players to Watch

