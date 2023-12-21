How to Watch the Davidson vs. Charlotte Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 8:55 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
The Davidson Wildcats (10-1) will attempt to build on an eight-game winning streak when hitting the road against the Charlotte 49ers (7-4) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Dale F. Halton Arena. It airs at 2:00 PM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!
Davidson Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Dale F. Halton Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Davidson vs. Charlotte Scoring Comparison
- The Wildcats score an average of 73.2 points per game, 16.6 more points than the 56.6 the 49ers allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 56.6 points, Davidson is 10-1.
- Charlotte has a 7-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 73.2 points.
- The 49ers score 63 points per game, 10.8 more points than the 52.2 the Wildcats give up.
- Charlotte is 6-1 when scoring more than 52.2 points.
- Davidson is 10-0 when allowing fewer than 63 points.
- The 49ers shoot 39.5% from the field, 3.3% higher than the Wildcats allow defensively.
- The Wildcats make 46% of their shots from the field, 11% higher than the 49ers' defensive field-goal percentage.
Davidson Leaders
- Millie Prior: 12 PTS, 7.9 REB, 2.2 BLK, 62.5 FG%
- Charlise Dunn: 12.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 41.7 FG%, 35 3PT% (21-for-60)
- Suzi-Rose Deegan: 14.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 47.7 FG%, 34.1 3PT% (14-for-41)
- Issy Morgan: 9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 55.4 FG%, 47.1 3PT% (8-for-17)
- Elle Sutphin: 13.8 PTS, 1.7 STL, 47.1 FG%, 46.7 3PT% (7-for-15)
Davidson Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/5/2023
|Dayton
|W 81-53
|John M. Belk Arena
|12/8/2023
|High Point
|W 77-40
|John M. Belk Arena
|12/18/2023
|UNC Wilmington
|W 75-56
|John M. Belk Arena
|12/21/2023
|@ Charlotte
|-
|Dale F. Halton Arena
|1/2/2024
|@ La Salle
|-
|Tom Gola Arena
|1/7/2024
|VCU
|-
|John M. Belk Arena
