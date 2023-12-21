The Davidson Wildcats (10-1) will attempt to build on an eight-game winning streak when hitting the road against the Charlotte 49ers (7-4) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Dale F. Halton Arena. It airs at 2:00 PM ET.

Davidson Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Dale F. Halton Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina

Dale F. Halton Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Davidson vs. Charlotte Scoring Comparison

The Wildcats score an average of 73.2 points per game, 16.6 more points than the 56.6 the 49ers allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 56.6 points, Davidson is 10-1.

Charlotte has a 7-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 73.2 points.

The 49ers score 63 points per game, 10.8 more points than the 52.2 the Wildcats give up.

Charlotte is 6-1 when scoring more than 52.2 points.

Davidson is 10-0 when allowing fewer than 63 points.

The 49ers shoot 39.5% from the field, 3.3% higher than the Wildcats allow defensively.

The Wildcats make 46% of their shots from the field, 11% higher than the 49ers' defensive field-goal percentage.

Davidson Leaders

Millie Prior: 12 PTS, 7.9 REB, 2.2 BLK, 62.5 FG%

12 PTS, 7.9 REB, 2.2 BLK, 62.5 FG% Charlise Dunn: 12.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 41.7 FG%, 35 3PT% (21-for-60)

12.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 41.7 FG%, 35 3PT% (21-for-60) Suzi-Rose Deegan: 14.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 47.7 FG%, 34.1 3PT% (14-for-41)

14.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 47.7 FG%, 34.1 3PT% (14-for-41) Issy Morgan: 9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 55.4 FG%, 47.1 3PT% (8-for-17)

9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 55.4 FG%, 47.1 3PT% (8-for-17) Elle Sutphin: 13.8 PTS, 1.7 STL, 47.1 FG%, 46.7 3PT% (7-for-15)

Davidson Schedule