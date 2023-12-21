How to Watch Davidson vs. South Carolina Upstate on TV or Live Stream - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 1:21 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Davidson Wildcats (8-3) will be trying to build on a six-game home winning run when taking on the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (4-7) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at John M. Belk Arena. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Davidson vs. South Carolina Upstate Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: John M. Belk Arena in Davidson, North Carolina
- TV: Bally Sports
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
How to Watch Other A-10 Games
Davidson Stats Insights
- The Wildcats make 45.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.7 percentage points higher than the Spartans have allowed to their opponents (44.9%).
- In games Davidson shoots better than 44.9% from the field, it is 5-0 overall.
- The Wildcats are the 265th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Spartans sit at 299th.
- The 73.9 points per game the Wildcats put up are only 3.1 more points than the Spartans allow (70.8).
- Davidson has a 5-0 record when scoring more than 70.8 points.
Davidson Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Davidson posted 71.4 points per game at home last year, compared to 70.9 points per game away from home, a difference of 0.5 points per contest.
- At home, the Wildcats allowed 2.9 fewer points per game (68.4) than in away games (71.3).
- Davidson drained 7 threes per game both when playing at home and when playing on the road. In terms of three-point percentage, it shot 32.9% when playing at home and 34.1% on the road.
Davidson Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/6/2023
|Campbell
|W 62-50
|John M. Belk Arena
|12/9/2023
|Miami (OH)
|W 79-61
|John M. Belk Arena
|12/16/2023
|Lynchburg
|W 98-63
|John M. Belk Arena
|12/21/2023
|South Carolina Upstate
|-
|John M. Belk Arena
|12/30/2023
|Ohio
|-
|Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
|1/3/2024
|Dayton
|-
|John M. Belk Arena
