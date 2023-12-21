The Davidson Wildcats (8-3) will be trying to build on a six-game home winning run when taking on the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (4-7) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at John M. Belk Arena. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Davidson vs. South Carolina Upstate Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: John M. Belk Arena in Davidson, North Carolina

John M. Belk Arena in Davidson, North Carolina TV: Bally Sports

Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other A-10 Games

Davidson Stats Insights

The Wildcats make 45.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.7 percentage points higher than the Spartans have allowed to their opponents (44.9%).

In games Davidson shoots better than 44.9% from the field, it is 5-0 overall.

The Wildcats are the 265th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Spartans sit at 299th.

The 73.9 points per game the Wildcats put up are only 3.1 more points than the Spartans allow (70.8).

Davidson has a 5-0 record when scoring more than 70.8 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Davidson Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Davidson posted 71.4 points per game at home last year, compared to 70.9 points per game away from home, a difference of 0.5 points per contest.

At home, the Wildcats allowed 2.9 fewer points per game (68.4) than in away games (71.3).

Davidson drained 7 threes per game both when playing at home and when playing on the road. In terms of three-point percentage, it shot 32.9% when playing at home and 34.1% on the road.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Davidson Upcoming Schedule