The Davidson Wildcats (8-3) will be trying to build on a six-game home winning run when taking on the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (4-7) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at John M. Belk Arena. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Davidson vs. South Carolina Upstate Game Info

  • When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: John M. Belk Arena in Davidson, North Carolina
  • TV: Bally Sports
  Watch this game on Fubo

How to Watch Other A-10 Games

Davidson Stats Insights

  • The Wildcats make 45.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.7 percentage points higher than the Spartans have allowed to their opponents (44.9%).
  • In games Davidson shoots better than 44.9% from the field, it is 5-0 overall.
  • The Wildcats are the 265th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Spartans sit at 299th.
  • The 73.9 points per game the Wildcats put up are only 3.1 more points than the Spartans allow (70.8).
  • Davidson has a 5-0 record when scoring more than 70.8 points.

Davidson Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Davidson posted 71.4 points per game at home last year, compared to 70.9 points per game away from home, a difference of 0.5 points per contest.
  • At home, the Wildcats allowed 2.9 fewer points per game (68.4) than in away games (71.3).
  • Davidson drained 7 threes per game both when playing at home and when playing on the road. In terms of three-point percentage, it shot 32.9% when playing at home and 34.1% on the road.

Davidson Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/6/2023 Campbell W 62-50 John M. Belk Arena
12/9/2023 Miami (OH) W 79-61 John M. Belk Arena
12/16/2023 Lynchburg W 98-63 John M. Belk Arena
12/21/2023 South Carolina Upstate - John M. Belk Arena
12/30/2023 Ohio - Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
1/3/2024 Dayton - John M. Belk Arena

