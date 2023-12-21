Thursday's contest between the Davidson Wildcats (8-3) and South Carolina Upstate Spartans (4-7) at John M. Belk Arena has a projected final score of 78-62 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Davidson, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET on December 21.

There is no line set for the game.

Davidson vs. South Carolina Upstate Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+

Davidson, North Carolina

Davidson, North Carolina Venue: John M. Belk Arena

Davidson vs. South Carolina Upstate Score Prediction

Prediction: Davidson 78, South Carolina Upstate 62

Spread & Total Prediction for Davidson vs. South Carolina Upstate

Computer Predicted Spread: Davidson (-15.5)

Davidson (-15.5) Computer Predicted Total: 139.6

Davidson has put together a 5-3-0 record against the spread this season, while South Carolina Upstate is 3-6-0. The Wildcats are 4-4-0 and the Spartans are 3-6-0 in terms of hitting the over.

Davidson Performance Insights

The Wildcats' +89 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 8.1 points per game) is a result of scoring 73.9 points per game (212th in college basketball) while giving up 65.8 per outing (65th in college basketball).

Davidson wins the rebound battle by 1.9 boards on average. It records 34.5 rebounds per game, which ranks 269th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 32.6 per contest.

Davidson makes 8.7 three-pointers per game (81st in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 8.3. It shoots 34.3% from deep while its opponents hit 33.7% from long range.

The Wildcats' 101.1 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 65th in college basketball, and the 90.1 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 202nd in college basketball.

Davidson has won the turnover battle by 1.6 turnovers per game, committing 9.5 (31st in college basketball action) while forcing 11.1 (268th in college basketball).

