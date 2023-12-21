North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Davidson County Today - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
If you reside in Davidson County, North Carolina and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we offer all the details you need for how to watch the games today.
Davidson County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Central Davidson High School at West Davidson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Lexington, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Davidson High School at Northern Guilford High School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Greensboro, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Thomasville High School at T Wingate Andrews High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 21
- Location: High Point, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
