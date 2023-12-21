Thursday's game at Dale F. Halton Arena has the Davidson Wildcats (10-1) squaring off against the Charlotte 49ers (7-4) at 2:00 PM (on December 21). Our computer prediction projects a win for Davidson by a score of 64-59, who is slightly favored by our model.

The Wildcats enter this game after a 75-56 victory over UNC Wilmington on Monday.

Davidson vs. Charlotte Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Dale F. Halton Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina

Davidson vs. Charlotte Score Prediction

Prediction: Davidson 64, Charlotte 59

Other A-10 Predictions

Davidson Schedule Analysis

The Wildcats' best win of the season came in a 69-62 victory on November 16 over the Duke Blue Devils, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 28) in our computer rankings.

The Wildcats have tied for the 19th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the country (one).

Davidson has nine wins versus Quadrant 4 opponents, the most in the nation.

Davidson 2023-24 Best Wins

69-62 on the road over Duke (No. 28) on November 16

57-52 at home over Wake Forest (No. 177) on November 11

64-41 at home over Appalachian State (No. 205) on November 29

81-53 at home over Dayton (No. 207) on December 5

81-51 at home over Wofford (No. 234) on November 21

Davidson Leaders

Millie Prior: 12.0 PTS, 7.9 REB, 2.2 BLK, 62.5 FG%

12.0 PTS, 7.9 REB, 2.2 BLK, 62.5 FG% Charlise Dunn: 12.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 41.7 FG%, 35.0 3PT% (21-for-60)

12.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 41.7 FG%, 35.0 3PT% (21-for-60) Suzi-Rose Deegan: 14.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 47.7 FG%, 34.1 3PT% (14-for-41)

14.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 47.7 FG%, 34.1 3PT% (14-for-41) Issy Morgan: 9.0 PTS, 1.3 STL, 55.4 FG%, 47.1 3PT% (8-for-17)

9.0 PTS, 1.3 STL, 55.4 FG%, 47.1 3PT% (8-for-17) Elle Sutphin: 13.8 PTS, 1.7 STL, 47.1 FG%, 46.7 3PT% (7-for-15)

Davidson Performance Insights

The Wildcats outscore opponents by 21.0 points per game (posting 73.2 points per game, 89th in college basketball, and allowing 52.2 per outing, 13th in college basketball) and have a +231 scoring differential.

