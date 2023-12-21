North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Clay County Today - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 9:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Clay County, North Carolina? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we offer info on how to stream the games in the article below.
Clay County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hayesville High School at Highlands High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Highlands, NC
- Conference: Smoky Mountain 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
