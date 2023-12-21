The Davidson Wildcats (10-1) hope to extend an eight-game winning stretch when visiting the Charlotte 49ers (7-4) at 2:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Dale F. Halton Arena.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this game

Charlotte Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Dale F. Halton Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina

Dale F. Halton Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other AAC Games

Charlotte vs. Davidson Scoring Comparison

The Wildcats' 73.2 points per game are 16.6 more points than the 56.6 the 49ers allow.

Davidson is 10-1 when it scores more than 56.6 points.

Charlotte is 7-2 when it allows fewer than 73.2 points.

The 63 points per game the 49ers put up are 10.8 more points than the Wildcats give up (52.2).

Charlotte has a 6-1 record when putting up more than 52.2 points.

When Davidson allows fewer than 63 points, it is 10-0.

The 49ers shoot 39.5% from the field, 3.3% higher than the Wildcats concede defensively.

The Wildcats shoot 46% from the field, 11% higher than the 49ers allow.

Charlotte Leaders

Dazia Lawrence: 16.8 PTS, 1.5 STL, 43.6 FG%, 28.9 3PT% (11-for-38)

16.8 PTS, 1.5 STL, 43.6 FG%, 28.9 3PT% (11-for-38) Tracey Hueston: 11.6 PTS, 48.5 FG%

11.6 PTS, 48.5 FG% Jacee Busick: 5.8 PTS, 37.8 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (12-for-27)

5.8 PTS, 37.8 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (12-for-27) Imani Smith: 4 PTS, 1.5 STL, 25.9 FG%, 23.5 3PT% (8-for-34)

4 PTS, 1.5 STL, 25.9 FG%, 23.5 3PT% (8-for-34) Olivia Porter: 5.2 PTS, 1.1 STL, 41.1 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (6-for-14)

Charlotte Schedule