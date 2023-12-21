Thursday's game between the Davidson Wildcats (10-1) and the Charlotte 49ers (7-4) at Dale F. Halton Arena has a projected final score of 64-59 based on our computer prediction, with Davidson taking home the win. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM on December 21.

The 49ers took care of business in their last game 65-60 against Charleston Southern on Monday.

Charlotte vs. Davidson Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Dale F. Halton Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte vs. Davidson Score Prediction

Prediction: Davidson 64, Charlotte 59

Other AAC Predictions

Charlotte Schedule Analysis

Against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons on December 7, the 49ers picked up their signature win of the season, a 69-58 road victory.

The 49ers have tied for the 25th-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the country (three).

The 49ers have two wins versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 50th-most in the country.

When facing Quadrant 4 teams, Charlotte is 5-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 31st-most wins.

Charlotte 2023-24 Best Wins

69-58 on the road over Wake Forest (No. 177) on December 7

50-38 over George Washington (No. 200) on November 25

65-58 at home over Mercer (No. 235) on November 29

67-51 at home over UNC Asheville (No. 285) on November 14

65-60 on the road over Charleston Southern (No. 324) on December 18

Charlotte Leaders

Dazia Lawrence: 16.8 PTS, 1.5 STL, 43.6 FG%, 28.9 3PT% (11-for-38)

16.8 PTS, 1.5 STL, 43.6 FG%, 28.9 3PT% (11-for-38) Tracey Hueston: 11.6 PTS, 48.5 FG%

11.6 PTS, 48.5 FG% Jacee Busick: 5.8 PTS, 37.8 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (12-for-27)

5.8 PTS, 37.8 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (12-for-27) Imani Smith: 4 PTS, 1.5 STL, 25.9 FG%, 23.5 3PT% (8-for-34)

4 PTS, 1.5 STL, 25.9 FG%, 23.5 3PT% (8-for-34) Olivia Porter: 5.2 PTS, 1.1 STL, 41.1 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (6-for-14)

Charlotte Performance Insights

The 49ers average 63 points per game (238th in college basketball) while giving up 56.6 per contest (58th in college basketball). They have a +70 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 6.4 points per game.

The 49ers are scoring 77.3 points per game at home. In away games, they are averaging 56.5 points per contest.

In 2023-24, Charlotte is giving up 46.8 points per game at home. In away games, it is allowing 64.8.

