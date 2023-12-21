The High Point Panthers (4-7) will be trying to halt a three-game losing skid when hosting the Campbell Camels (7-3) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena. It will air at 7:00 PM ET.

Campbell Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena in High Point, North Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
Campbell vs. High Point Scoring Comparison

  • The Camels put up 5.2 fewer points per game (67.8) than the Panthers give up (73).
  • When it scores more than 73 points, Campbell is 3-0.
  • High Point's record is 4-1 when it gives up fewer than 67.8 points.
  • The 60.5 points per game the Panthers put up are 9.5 more points than the Camels allow (51).
  • When High Point totals more than 51 points, it is 4-4.
  • When Campbell allows fewer than 60.5 points, it is 5-2.
  • The Panthers shoot 37.2% from the field, 4% higher than the Camels concede defensively.
  • The Camels' 44.8 shooting percentage from the field is 3.9 higher than the Panthers have conceded.

Campbell Leaders

  • Christabel Ezumah: 12.1 PTS, 9.6 REB, 2.1 BLK, 60.5 FG%
  • Shy Tuelle: 10.3 PTS, 40.0 FG%, 42.0 3PT% (29-for-69)
  • Gemma Nunez: 6.2 PTS, 1.7 STL, 41.8 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (4-for-20)
  • Svenia Nurenberg: 6.9 PTS, 1.2 STL, 46.3 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (8-for-18)
  • Audrey Fuller: 5.3 PTS, 32.2 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (12-for-34)

Campbell Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/5/2023 North Carolina Central W 74-61 John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center
12/14/2023 Lancaster Bible W 99-28 John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center
12/17/2023 @ East Tennessee State L 54-39 J. Madison Brooks Gymnasium
12/21/2023 @ High Point - Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena
1/5/2024 @ Stony Brook - Island Federal Credit Union Arena
1/7/2024 @ Monmouth - OceanFirst Bank Center

