Thursday's game that pits the Campbell Camels (7-3) versus the High Point Panthers (4-7) at Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena has a projected final score of 64-60 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Campbell, who we project as a small favorite in this matchup. Game time is at 7:00 PM on December 21.

The Camels' last outing was a 54-39 loss to East Tennessee State on Sunday.

Campbell vs. High Point Game Info

  • When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena in High Point, North Carolina

Campbell vs. High Point Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Campbell 64, High Point 60

Campbell Schedule Analysis

  • The Camels took down the No. 242-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Western Michigan Broncos, 70-61, on November 24, which goes down as their signature victory of the season.
  • The Panthers have tied for the 63rd-most Quadrant 3 defeats in the nation according to the RPI (two).
  • Against Quadrant 4 opponents, Campbell is 5-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 31st-most victories.

Campbell 2023-24 Best Wins

  • 70-61 over Western Michigan (No. 242) on November 24
  • 68-55 on the road over Coppin State (No. 293) on November 9
  • 60-46 over Morgan State (No. 314) on November 23
  • 74-61 at home over North Carolina Central (No. 334) on December 5
  • 70-52 at home over Western Carolina (No. 356) on November 18

Campbell Leaders

  • Christabel Ezumah: 12.1 PTS, 9.6 REB, 2.1 BLK, 60.5 FG%
  • Shy Tuelle: 10.3 PTS, 40 FG%, 42 3PT% (29-for-69)
  • Gemma Nunez: 6.2 PTS, 1.7 STL, 41.8 FG%, 20 3PT% (4-for-20)
  • Svenia Nurenberg: 6.9 PTS, 1.2 STL, 46.3 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (8-for-18)
  • Audrey Fuller: 5.3 PTS, 32.2 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (12-for-34)

Campbell Performance Insights

  • The Camels outscore opponents by 16.8 points per game (posting 67.8 points per game, 157th in college basketball, and conceding 51 per outing, eighth in college basketball) and have a +168 scoring differential.
  • The Camels score 87.8 points per game at home, and 49.3 away.
  • Campbell concedes 44.5 points per game at home, and 56.3 away.

