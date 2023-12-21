Campbell vs. High Point Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 21
Thursday's game that pits the Campbell Camels (7-3) versus the High Point Panthers (4-7) at Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena has a projected final score of 64-60 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Campbell, who we project as a small favorite in this matchup. Game time is at 7:00 PM on December 21.
The Camels' last outing was a 54-39 loss to East Tennessee State on Sunday.
Campbell vs. High Point Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena in High Point, North Carolina
Campbell vs. High Point Score Prediction
- Prediction: Campbell 64, High Point 60
Campbell Schedule Analysis
- The Camels took down the No. 242-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Western Michigan Broncos, 70-61, on November 24, which goes down as their signature victory of the season.
- The Panthers have tied for the 63rd-most Quadrant 3 defeats in the nation according to the RPI (two).
- Against Quadrant 4 opponents, Campbell is 5-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 31st-most victories.
Campbell 2023-24 Best Wins
- 70-61 over Western Michigan (No. 242) on November 24
- 68-55 on the road over Coppin State (No. 293) on November 9
- 60-46 over Morgan State (No. 314) on November 23
- 74-61 at home over North Carolina Central (No. 334) on December 5
- 70-52 at home over Western Carolina (No. 356) on November 18
Campbell Leaders
- Christabel Ezumah: 12.1 PTS, 9.6 REB, 2.1 BLK, 60.5 FG%
- Shy Tuelle: 10.3 PTS, 40 FG%, 42 3PT% (29-for-69)
- Gemma Nunez: 6.2 PTS, 1.7 STL, 41.8 FG%, 20 3PT% (4-for-20)
- Svenia Nurenberg: 6.9 PTS, 1.2 STL, 46.3 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (8-for-18)
- Audrey Fuller: 5.3 PTS, 32.2 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (12-for-34)
Campbell Performance Insights
- The Camels outscore opponents by 16.8 points per game (posting 67.8 points per game, 157th in college basketball, and conceding 51 per outing, eighth in college basketball) and have a +168 scoring differential.
- The Camels score 87.8 points per game at home, and 49.3 away.
- Campbell concedes 44.5 points per game at home, and 56.3 away.
