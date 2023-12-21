North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Cabarrus County Today - December 21
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 11:34 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action happening in Cabarrus County, North Carolina today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.
Cabarrus County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Dreher High School at Hickory Ridge High School
- Game Time: 10:00 AM ET on December 21
- Location: Harrisburg, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
East Ridge High School at Carolina International School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Concord, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Julius Chambers High School at Central Cabarrus High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Concord, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
