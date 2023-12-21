Big South teams will take the court across five games on Thursday in college basketball action. That includes the Eastern Washington Eagles squaring off against the Presbyterian Blue Hose at South Point Arena.

Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Big South Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Radford Highlanders at Charleston (SC) Cougars 12:00 PM ET, Thursday, December 21 - Charleston Southern Buccaneers at East Carolina Pirates 1:00 PM ET, Thursday, December 21 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) UNC Greensboro Spartans at UNC Asheville Bulldogs 2:00 PM ET, Thursday, December 21 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Eastern Washington Eagles vs. Presbyterian Blue Hose 3:00 PM ET, Thursday, December 21 - Campbell Camels at High Point Panthers 7:00 PM ET, Thursday, December 21 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

Follow Big South games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!