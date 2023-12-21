The Appalachian State Mountaineers (5-5) will try to stop a three-game losing streak when hosting the Mercer Bears (5-8) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at George M. Holmes Convocation Center. This contest is at 12:00 PM ET.

Appalachian State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: George M. Holmes Convocation Center in Boone, North Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
Appalachian State vs. Mercer Scoring Comparison

  • The Bears' 61.8 points per game are 9.6 fewer points than the 71.4 the Mountaineers give up.
  • When it scores more than 71.4 points, Mercer is 3-0.
  • The 69.5 points per game the Mountaineers put up are only 1.6 more points than the Bears give up (67.9).
  • Appalachian State has a 5-3 record when scoring more than 67.9 points.
  • When Mercer gives up fewer than 69.5 points, it is 4-4.
  • The Mountaineers are making 36.7% of their shots from the field, 6.5% lower than the Bears concede to opponents (43.2%).
  • The Bears shoot 37% from the field, 6.4% lower than the Mountaineers allow.

Appalachian State Leaders

  • Faith Alston: 17.1 PTS, 2.2 STL, 36.9 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (12-for-52)
  • Emily Carver: 15.5 PTS, 2.1 STL, 37.1 FG%, 29.9 3PT% (23-for-77)
  • Rylan Moffitt: 7.8 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.1 STL, 54.4 FG%
  • Mariah Frazier: 4 PTS, 1.6 STL, 40.7 FG%
  • Alexis Black: 6.8 PTS, 27 FG%, 15.8 3PT% (6-for-38)

Appalachian State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/10/2023 @ Richmond L 80-77 Robins Center
12/15/2023 @ Gardner-Webb L 82-78 Paul Porter Arena
12/17/2023 @ Marquette L 99-91 Al McGuire Center
12/21/2023 Mercer - George M. Holmes Convocation Center
12/30/2023 @ Louisiana - Cajundome
1/4/2024 Texas State - George M. Holmes Convocation Center

