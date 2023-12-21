How to Watch the Appalachian State vs. Mercer Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 6:58 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Appalachian State Mountaineers (5-5) will try to stop a three-game losing streak when hosting the Mercer Bears (5-8) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at George M. Holmes Convocation Center. This contest is at 12:00 PM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to see our score predictions!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Appalachian State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: George M. Holmes Convocation Center in Boone, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Appalachian State vs. Mercer Scoring Comparison
- The Bears' 61.8 points per game are 9.6 fewer points than the 71.4 the Mountaineers give up.
- When it scores more than 71.4 points, Mercer is 3-0.
- The 69.5 points per game the Mountaineers put up are only 1.6 more points than the Bears give up (67.9).
- Appalachian State has a 5-3 record when scoring more than 67.9 points.
- When Mercer gives up fewer than 69.5 points, it is 4-4.
- The Mountaineers are making 36.7% of their shots from the field, 6.5% lower than the Bears concede to opponents (43.2%).
- The Bears shoot 37% from the field, 6.4% lower than the Mountaineers allow.
Appalachian State Leaders
- Faith Alston: 17.1 PTS, 2.2 STL, 36.9 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (12-for-52)
- Emily Carver: 15.5 PTS, 2.1 STL, 37.1 FG%, 29.9 3PT% (23-for-77)
- Rylan Moffitt: 7.8 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.1 STL, 54.4 FG%
- Mariah Frazier: 4 PTS, 1.6 STL, 40.7 FG%
- Alexis Black: 6.8 PTS, 27 FG%, 15.8 3PT% (6-for-38)
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Appalachian State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/10/2023
|@ Richmond
|L 80-77
|Robins Center
|12/15/2023
|@ Gardner-Webb
|L 82-78
|Paul Porter Arena
|12/17/2023
|@ Marquette
|L 99-91
|Al McGuire Center
|12/21/2023
|Mercer
|-
|George M. Holmes Convocation Center
|12/30/2023
|@ Louisiana
|-
|Cajundome
|1/4/2024
|Texas State
|-
|George M. Holmes Convocation Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.