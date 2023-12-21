The Appalachian State Mountaineers (5-5) will try to stop a three-game losing streak when hosting the Mercer Bears (5-8) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at George M. Holmes Convocation Center. This contest is at 12:00 PM ET.

Appalachian State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: George M. Holmes Convocation Center in Boone, North Carolina

George M. Holmes Convocation Center in Boone, North Carolina TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Appalachian State vs. Mercer Scoring Comparison

The Bears' 61.8 points per game are 9.6 fewer points than the 71.4 the Mountaineers give up.

When it scores more than 71.4 points, Mercer is 3-0.

The 69.5 points per game the Mountaineers put up are only 1.6 more points than the Bears give up (67.9).

Appalachian State has a 5-3 record when scoring more than 67.9 points.

When Mercer gives up fewer than 69.5 points, it is 4-4.

The Mountaineers are making 36.7% of their shots from the field, 6.5% lower than the Bears concede to opponents (43.2%).

The Bears shoot 37% from the field, 6.4% lower than the Mountaineers allow.

Appalachian State Leaders

Faith Alston: 17.1 PTS, 2.2 STL, 36.9 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (12-for-52)

17.1 PTS, 2.2 STL, 36.9 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (12-for-52) Emily Carver: 15.5 PTS, 2.1 STL, 37.1 FG%, 29.9 3PT% (23-for-77)

15.5 PTS, 2.1 STL, 37.1 FG%, 29.9 3PT% (23-for-77) Rylan Moffitt: 7.8 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.1 STL, 54.4 FG%

7.8 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.1 STL, 54.4 FG% Mariah Frazier: 4 PTS, 1.6 STL, 40.7 FG%

4 PTS, 1.6 STL, 40.7 FG% Alexis Black: 6.8 PTS, 27 FG%, 15.8 3PT% (6-for-38)

