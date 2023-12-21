How to Watch Appalachian State vs. UNC Asheville on TV or Live Stream - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 1:20 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Appalachian State Mountaineers (9-2) will attempt to build on an eight-game winning run when hosting the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (6-6) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Tarlton Complex. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Appalachian State vs. UNC Asheville Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Tarlton Complex in Hickory, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games
- N.C. A&T vs Coastal Carolina (5:00 PM ET | December 21)
- TCU vs Old Dominion (5:30 PM ET | December 21)
- UNC Wilmington vs Marshall (7:00 PM ET | December 21)
- Eastern Kentucky vs Troy (7:00 PM ET | December 21)
- Texas State vs Houston (8:00 PM ET | December 21)
- Alabama A&M vs South Alabama (8:00 PM ET | December 21)
Appalachian State Stats Insights
- The Mountaineers make 48.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.2 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (44.9%).
- Appalachian State is 7-0 when it shoots better than 44.9% from the field.
- The Mountaineers are the 17th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs rank 227th.
- The 81.1 points per game the Mountaineers put up are 6.1 more points than the Bulldogs allow (75.0).
- When Appalachian State scores more than 75.0 points, it is 6-1.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Appalachian State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Appalachian State put up 74.9 points per game when playing at home last season. In road games, it averaged 66.5 points per contest.
- The Mountaineers ceded 62.2 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 5.5 fewer points than they allowed on the road (67.7).
- At home, Appalachian State averaged 0.2 more threes per game (7.8) than on the road (7.6). However, it had a lower three-point percentage at home (32.7%) compared to in away games (35.1%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Appalachian State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/5/2023
|Central Penn
|W 111-35
|George M. Holmes Convocation Center
|12/13/2023
|@ Queens
|W 93-81
|Curry Arena
|12/16/2023
|Gardner-Webb
|W 80-59
|Greensboro Coliseum Fieldhouse
|12/21/2023
|UNC Asheville
|-
|Tarlton Complex
|12/30/2023
|UL Monroe
|-
|George M. Holmes Convocation Center
|1/4/2024
|@ South Alabama
|-
|Mitchell Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.