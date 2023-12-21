Thursday's game between the Appalachian State Mountaineers (9-2) and UNC Asheville Bulldogs (6-6) at Tarlton Complex has a projected final score of 82-68 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Appalachian State, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET on December 21.

The matchup has no line set.

Appalachian State vs. UNC Asheville Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Appalachian State vs. UNC Asheville Score Prediction

Prediction: Appalachian State 82, UNC Asheville 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Appalachian State vs. UNC Asheville

Computer Predicted Spread: Appalachian State (-13.8)

Appalachian State (-13.8) Computer Predicted Total: 149.7

Appalachian State's record against the spread so far this season is 7-2-0, while UNC Asheville's is 0-7-0. The Mountaineers have gone over the point total in six games, while Bulldogs games have gone over five times.

Appalachian State Performance Insights

The Mountaineers are outscoring opponents by 18.2 points per game with a +200 scoring differential overall. They put up 81.1 points per game (61st in college basketball) and give up 62.9 per contest (25th in college basketball).

Appalachian State wins the rebound battle by an average of 6.9 boards. It is pulling down 43.2 rebounds per game (15th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 36.3 per outing.

Appalachian State knocks down 8.0 three-pointers per game (137th in college basketball) at a 33.3% rate (190th in college basketball), compared to the 6.6 per game its opponents make at a 27.3% rate.

The Mountaineers average 100.6 points per 100 possessions (80th in college basketball), while giving up 78.1 points per 100 possessions (10th in college basketball).

Appalachian State has come out ahead in the turnover battle by 1.6 turnovers per game, committing 9.6 (37th in college basketball play) while forcing 11.2 (260th in college basketball).

