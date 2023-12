AAC teams will be on Thursday's college basketball schedule for nine games, including the Baylor Bears taking on the South Florida Bulls.

AAC Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Florida Atlantic Owls vs. San Diego State Aztecs 11:00 AM ET, Thursday, December 21 - Northwestern Wildcats at Temple Owls 11:00 AM ET, Thursday, December 21 - Maine Black Bears vs. Tulane Green Wave 1:00 PM ET, Thursday, December 21 - UAB Blazers at Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks 1:00 PM ET, Thursday, December 21 - Charleston Southern Buccaneers at East Carolina Pirates 1:00 PM ET, Thursday, December 21 - Davidson Wildcats at Charlotte 49ers 2:00 PM ET, Thursday, December 21 - Air Force Falcons at SMU Mustangs 2:00 PM ET, Thursday, December 21 - Baylor Bears vs. South Florida Bulls 3:30 PM ET, Thursday, December 21 FloHoops North Texas Eagles at Montana State Bobcats 9:00 PM ET, Thursday, December 21 -

