Terry Rozier's Charlotte Hornets match up versus the Indiana Pacers at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In a 114-99 loss to the Raptors (his previous game) Rozier put up 22 points, seven assists and three steals.

Let's break down the prop bets available for Rozier, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Terry Rozier Prop Bets vs. the Pacers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 23.5 23.1 23.7 Rebounds 3.5 3.4 3.3 Assists 7.5 7.1 8.0 PRA -- 33.6 35 PR -- 26.5 27 3PM 2.5 2.6 3.2



Looking to bet on one or more of Rozier's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Terry Rozier Insights vs. the Pacers

Rozier has taken 18.2 shots per game this season and made 8.6 per game, which account for 13.0% and 13.1%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's made 2.6 threes per game, or 14.9% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

The Hornets rank 28th in possessions per game with 101.2. His opponents, the Pacers, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 14th with 107.6 possessions per contest.

The Pacers are the worst defensive squad in the NBA, allowing 127 points per contest.

On the boards, the Pacers have conceded 43.1 rebounds per game, which puts them 10th in the league.

Giving up 25.6 assists per contest, the Pacers are the 12th-ranked team in the NBA.

The Pacers are the second-ranked team in the NBA at allowing threes, conceding 10.8 made 3-pointers per game.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Terry Rozier vs. the Pacers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/4/2023 31 22 6 3 3 1 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.