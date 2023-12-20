Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action happening in Surry County, North Carolina today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.

Surry County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

North Surry High School at East Forsyth High School

Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on December 20

Location: WinstonSalem, NC

WinstonSalem, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

East Surry High School at Reynolds High School - Winston-Salem

Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 20

Location: WinstonSalem, NC

WinstonSalem, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Alleghany High School at Elkin High School