North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Randolph County Today - December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Randolph County, North Carolina has high school basketball games on the schedule today, and the inside scoop on how to watch them is available here.
Randolph County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Trinity High School at Central Davidson High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 20
- Location: Lexington, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Albemarle High School at Eastern Randolph High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 20
- Location: Ramseur, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
