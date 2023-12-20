North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Pitt County Today - December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If your plans today include seeing the local high school basketball games in Pitt County, North Carolina, then there is some important info you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.
Pitt County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Charles B Aycock High School at South Central High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on December 20
- Location: Winterville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
D.H. Conley High School at South Central High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 20
- Location: Winterville, NC
- Conference: Big East 3A/4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northeastern High School at Farmville Central High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 20
- Location: Farmville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
